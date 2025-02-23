Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $11.26, but opened at $10.38. Savers Value Village shares last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 507,887 shares changing hands.

Get Savers Value Village alerts:

The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $401.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SVV has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Savers Value Village currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Savers Value Village news, General Counsel Richard A. Medway sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $55,104.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Savers Value Village by 570.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,689,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138,844 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Savers Value Village by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,969,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,894 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the 4th quarter valued at $11,324,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Savers Value Village by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,437,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,167,000 after purchasing an additional 808,867 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Savers Value Village by 1,328.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 541,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 503,230 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Savers Value Village Stock Down 19.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Savers Value Village Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savers Value Village and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.