SBA Communications (SBAC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect SBA Communications to post earnings of $2.08 per share and revenue of $682.75 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $213.00 on Friday. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $183.64 and a 1 year high of $252.64. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.62 and its 200 day moving average is $220.37.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded SBA Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.29.

In related news, EVP Donald Day sold 2,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.43, for a total value of $472,161.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,743.14. This represents a 31.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.33, for a total value of $795,249.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,588 shares in the company, valued at $7,534,796.04. This trade represents a 9.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

