Seaport Res Ptn Expects Reduced Earnings for Toll Brothers

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Toll Brothers in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.25. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toll Brothers’ current full-year earnings is $13.83 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q4 2025 earnings at $5.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.18 EPS.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TOL

Toll Brothers Stock Down 3.2 %

TOL stock opened at $111.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 4.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.57 and its 200 day moving average is $141.37. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $107.79 and a one year high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.33%.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total value of $25,659.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,027.84. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $1,404,419.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,311.26. This trade represents a 35.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,436. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,802,000 after purchasing an additional 42,871 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,528,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,509,000 after purchasing an additional 410,394 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,192,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,263,000 after purchasing an additional 35,001 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,903,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,751,000 after purchasing an additional 236,402 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,226,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,449,000 after purchasing an additional 341,980 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.