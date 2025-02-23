Seaport Res Ptn Has Bullish Forecast for FELE Q3 Earnings

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franklin Electric in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Franklin Electric’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $485.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.87 million.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ FELE opened at $104.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $91.67 and a 12-month high of $111.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FELE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $56,968,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 811,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,098,000 after purchasing an additional 143,917 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,080,000 after purchasing an additional 92,793 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $8,046,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.53%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

