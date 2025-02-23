Seaport Res Ptn Predicts Increased Earnings for Ferroglobe

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ferroglobe in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Ferroglobe’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

Shares of GSM stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. Ferroglobe has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $654.78 million, a PE ratio of 174.25 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $367.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.00 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 6.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferroglobe

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.014 dividend. This is a boost from Ferroglobe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

Featured Articles

