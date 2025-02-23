Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Hits New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $17.11 and last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 132016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.

The health services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Select Medical had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion.

Select Medical Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEM. Benchmark downgraded Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Select Medical from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Select Medical from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Insider Transactions at Select Medical

In related news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 4,989 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $99,530.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,602.20. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 32,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $674,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $463,980. This trade represents a 59.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEM. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Select Medical by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 12,442 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Select Medical by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Select Medical by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,357,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,208,000 after acquiring an additional 147,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

