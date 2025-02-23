Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) by 70.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,536 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10,890.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 570.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 741.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $588.61 million, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $85.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.65 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 58.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

