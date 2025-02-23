Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Regional REIT (LON:RGL)

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Regional REIT (LON:RGL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Regional REIT Price Performance

Shares of RGL opened at GBX 114.60 ($1.45) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £185.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.90. Regional REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 111.19 ($1.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 261 ($3.30). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 116.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.74.

About Regional REIT

Regional REIT Limited is a UK based real estate investment trust, focused on building a large geographically diverse portfolio of income producing regional properties outside of the M25 motorway.

Regional REIT pursues its investment objective by investing in, actively managing and disposing of regional core property and core plus property assets.

