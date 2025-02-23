Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Regional REIT (LON:RGL)

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Regional REIT (LON:RGL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Regional REIT Price Performance
Shares of RGL opened at GBX 114.60 ($1.45) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £185.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.90. Regional REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 111.19 ($1.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 261 ($3.30). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 116.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.74.
About Regional REIT
Regional REIT pursues its investment objective by investing in, actively managing and disposing of regional core property and core plus property assets.
