Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Get Arbuthnot Banking Group alerts:

Arbuthnot Banking Group Trading Up 1.9 %

LON:ARBB opened at GBX 929.40 ($11.74) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £150.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.00. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 830 ($10.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,139.30 ($14.39). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 900.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 916.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Henry Angest bought 116,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 900 ($11.37) per share, with a total value of £1,044,000 ($1,319,014.53). 64.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arbuthnot Banking Group

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.