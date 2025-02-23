SI-BONE (SIBN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect SI-BONE to post earnings of ($0.16) per share and revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $17.84 on Friday. SI-BONE has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 8.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.21 million, a P/E ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 5,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $73,778.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,427.29. The trade was a 2.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $51,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,114.60. This trade represents a 1.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,311 shares of company stock worth $130,356. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on SI-BONE from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

