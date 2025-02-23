Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.73, but opened at $3.55. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 2,208,427 shares.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBSW. HSBC cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Hsbc Global Res cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 620,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 233,217 shares in the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter valued at $9,446,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. now owns 678,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 361,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,975,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after purchasing an additional 699,900 shares in the last quarter. 34.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
