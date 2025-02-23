Sidoti Csr Issues Optimistic Outlook for GLDD Earnings

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

GLDD stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $566.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $202.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.20 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.51%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLDD. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter worth $62,958,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,443,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,168,000 after purchasing an additional 22,370 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,333,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,631,000 after purchasing an additional 79,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,778,000 after purchasing an additional 27,610 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.8% during the third quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 3,647,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,408,000 after purchasing an additional 325,500 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

