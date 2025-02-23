Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 1,443,343 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 329% from the previous session’s volume of 336,511 shares.The stock last traded at $23.65 and had previously closed at $23.07.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 7.06%. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 90.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLX shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.79.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average is $21.11.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 144,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 71,849 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,175,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,131,000 after buying an additional 162,810 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,289,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,117,000 after buying an additional 141,463 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth $1,974,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

