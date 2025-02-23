Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 134.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPOT shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $520.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $555.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.43.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 4.7 %

SPOT opened at $606.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.01 and a beta of 1.63. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $243.99 and a fifty-two week high of $652.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $523.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $436.50.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

