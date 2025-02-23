State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 2,399 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Creative Planning raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 35.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 48.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 10,919 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth approximately $8,878,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 43.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 43.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Cirrus Logic news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $205,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,000. This represents a 19.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $109.07 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $81.30 and a one year high of $147.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.58.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.21). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 16.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.86.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

