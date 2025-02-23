State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 29,281 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,281 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Western Union were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WU. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 1,734.7% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WU opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $14.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.14.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Western Union had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 96.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 27.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 34.43%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.11.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

