State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 318 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,180,000 after buying an additional 25,874 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Air Lease by 2.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,875,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,232,000 after purchasing an additional 70,299 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Air Lease by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,800,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,332,000 after purchasing an additional 842,780 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Air Lease by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,630,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in Air Lease by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,585,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,451,000 after purchasing an additional 42,034 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $47.65 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.59.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.44. Air Lease had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Articles

