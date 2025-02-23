State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 14,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PFSI opened at $101.34 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.83.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.21). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 19.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PFSI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 10,500 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total transaction of $1,065,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,820,045.53. The trade was a 4.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $1,049,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,904,889.80. The trade was a 5.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,812 shares of company stock worth $13,735,289 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.