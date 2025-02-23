State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 2,196 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752,882 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,655,000 after purchasing an additional 403,028 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 214,864 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 127,420 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 712,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,212,000 after purchasing an additional 91,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,218,000 after purchasing an additional 74,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 73,118 shares in the last quarter.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 9,477 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $376,236.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,915.30. This trade represents a 48.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

SUPN opened at $33.05 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day moving average is $35.36.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

