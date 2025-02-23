State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 2,967 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,324 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Amedisys worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Amedisys by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Amedisys by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 450 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Amedisys in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Amedisys by 20.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Amedisys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $90.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.74 and its 200-day moving average is $93.40. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.15 and a 1-year high of $98.95.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Further Reading

