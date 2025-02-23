State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 3,194 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $114.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.50 and a 200 day moving average of $111.23. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.24 and a 1 year high of $133.64.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 7.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstCash

In other FirstCash news, major shareholder Douglas Richard Rippel sold 300,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $34,029,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,431,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,706,900.67. This trade represents a 6.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,399,269.45. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on FirstCash from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FirstCash

About FirstCash

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.