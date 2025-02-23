State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 50,236 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,236 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 156.9% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,705.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FOLD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $9.19 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61.

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $75,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $8,884,273.08. This represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

