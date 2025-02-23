State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $43,467.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,414,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,068,688.16. This trade represents a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $31.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $36.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.78.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 85.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.14.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

