State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Palomar were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLMR. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Palomar by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palomar by 9,367.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after buying an additional 57,045 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Palomar by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Palomar by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Palomar from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Palomar from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Palomar from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Palomar from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palomar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 552 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $68,039.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,086.58. This trade represents a 3.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $768,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,263,706.88. This trade represents a 1.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,485 shares of company stock worth $4,098,195. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Price Performance

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $119.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.08 and a 200-day moving average of $102.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.38. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.54 and a 1-year high of $128.38.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

See Also

