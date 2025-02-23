State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,066 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of ACV Auctions worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in ACV Auctions by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,655,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,969,000 after buying an additional 897,477 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in ACV Auctions by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,980,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,576,000 after buying an additional 732,422 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ACV Auctions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,516,000 after buying an additional 67,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ACV Auctions by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,242,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,918,000 after buying an additional 115,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ACV Auctions by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,167,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,398,000 after buying an additional 311,465 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $304,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 311,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,311,145.58. This trade represents a 4.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $703,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 490,482 shares in the company, valued at $10,618,935.30. The trade was a 6.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,162 shares of company stock worth $2,663,776 over the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens upgraded shares of ACV Auctions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.35.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

ACVA opened at $17.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.98 and a beta of 1.69. ACV Auctions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $159.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.77 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ACV Auctions Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

