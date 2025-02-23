State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEU. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 55,089.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,879,000 after acquiring an additional 21,485 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 66,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,545,000 after buying an additional 15,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,132,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,459,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,403,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $547.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $480.00 and a 1-year high of $650.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $515.68 and its 200 day moving average is $534.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 16.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

