State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.04 Million Stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Herc were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Herc by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 369.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 665,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 324.6% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 14,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 26.4% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Herc from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.75.

Herc Stock Performance

HRI opened at $163.58 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.70 and a 52-week high of $246.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.90.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.40). Herc had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.79%.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

