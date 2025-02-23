State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.05 Million Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Alamo Group by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 192.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alamo Group news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 257 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $49,706.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,857.60. The trade was a 7.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $188.54 on Friday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.74 and a 52-week high of $228.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alamo Group from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

