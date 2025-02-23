State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.05 Million Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cannae were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 10.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 0.4% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 320,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 9.8% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cannae Trading Down 1.7 %

CNNE stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.68. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cannae from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Cannae Profile

(Free Report)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

