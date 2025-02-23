State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.05 Million Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of PENN Entertainment worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1,634.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PENN has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ PENN opened at $20.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average of $19.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $23.08.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.