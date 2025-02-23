State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,979 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Laureate Education worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Laureate Education by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Laureate Education by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 824,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after buying an additional 556,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Laureate Education by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Laureate Education news, Director Corro Pedro Del sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $489,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,251.88. The trade was a 45.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.84. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.39.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.50 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 32.35%. Analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

