State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,759 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GH. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,624,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 54.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 195,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after buying an additional 68,883 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,754,000 after buying an additional 29,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $42.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average is $31.59. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $50.89.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $201.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.50 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19,157.20% and a negative net margin of 59.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Musa Tariq sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $81,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,676 shares in the company, valued at $93,660. The trade was a 46.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,768 shares of company stock worth $98,798. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

