State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director Christopher J. Mettler sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total value of $1,596,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,224.48. This trade represents a 50.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Down 2.7 %

SFBS opened at $86.43 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.10 and a twelve month high of $101.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.00 and a 200-day moving average of $85.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.91.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Articles

