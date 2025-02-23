State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.11 Million Stake in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,247 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Price Performance

Sotera Health stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 1.91. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $14.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.08.

Get Our Latest Report on SHC

About Sotera Health

(Free Report)

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.