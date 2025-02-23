State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.11 Million Stake in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,247 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.
Sotera Health Price Performance
Sotera Health stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 1.91. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $14.56.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Sotera Health
Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.
