State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,062 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Rambus were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RMBS. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 554.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Rambus by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Rambus by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Rambus by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $62.73 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $69.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.69 and its 200 day moving average is $51.39.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Rambus from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.71.

In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $3,559,282.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,064.82. This trade represents a 35.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $308,672.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,080. This represents a 9.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,360 shares of company stock worth $4,182,809. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

