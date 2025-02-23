State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,736 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Veracyte in the third quarter valued at about $396,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Veracyte by 100.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Veracyte by 127.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 16,512 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Veracyte in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 21.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

In other Veracyte news, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $302,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,819.51. This represents a 5.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $403,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,429.10. The trade was a 35.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,406 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

VCYT opened at $39.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.20 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.46. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.32.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

