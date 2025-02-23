State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,561 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 421.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 400.8% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.46 and a 12 month high of $44.86.

Amkor Technology Cuts Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMKR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Melius lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

