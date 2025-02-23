State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,323,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,725,000 after purchasing an additional 141,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 513,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,878,000 after purchasing an additional 68,579 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 423,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,092,000 after purchasing an additional 19,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $181.70 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.17 and a 12 month high of $192.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $292.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.62 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total value of $249,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,366.18. This trade represents a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

