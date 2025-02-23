State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of ALLETE worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALE. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,766,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,378,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 65,222 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 63,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,201,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE Stock Performance

Shares of ALE stock opened at $65.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.80. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.86 and a 52-week high of $65.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.15). ALLETE had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 5.97%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 94.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ALLETE in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

