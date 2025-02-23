State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,208 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the third quarter worth approximately $794,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 280.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 72,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 53,326 shares during the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 1,041.7% in the third quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,535,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,299,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,729,000 after buying an additional 10,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,017,000 after buying an additional 69,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of DV opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average is $19.23. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 58.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DoubleVerify declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DV. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $47,974.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,910.02. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoubleVerify Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Articles

