State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 282,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Regents Gate Capital LLP purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at $3,083,000. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 299,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,615,000 after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at $911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonoco Products

In other Sonoco Products news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $191,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,065 shares in the company, valued at $770,316.75. The trade was a 19.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

NYSE SON opened at $46.88 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $44.35 and a one year high of $61.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.12 and a 200 day moving average of $51.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.01). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.06%.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

