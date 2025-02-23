State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Plexus were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Plexus by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Plexus by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Plexus by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. raised its position in Plexus by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 21,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Plexus by 573.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Plexus news, Director Randy J. Martinez sold 887 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total value of $124,641.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,852.12. This trade represents a 15.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,665 shares in the company, valued at $12,273,100. This trade represents a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,208 shares of company stock worth $2,613,240 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Plexus in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Plexus from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $137.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $90.18 and a 52-week high of $172.89.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.10). Plexus had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

