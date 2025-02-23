State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New Investment in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 253,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Hanesbrands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 42.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 459.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.47. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a positive return on equity of 108.01%. The business had revenue of $888.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.10.

In other news, Director Robert F. Moran bought 74,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $449,848.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 216,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,401.73. This trade represents a 52.89 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

