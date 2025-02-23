State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New Investment in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 73,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of The GEO Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GEO. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GEO. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Noble Financial cut The GEO Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on The GEO Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of GEO opened at $25.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average is $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 87.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

