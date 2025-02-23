State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases Shares of 132,023 QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 132,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of QXO during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QXO during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QXO during the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QXO during the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QXO during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QXO Stock Performance

Shares of QXO stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75. QXO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $290.00.

QXO Profile

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

