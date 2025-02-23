State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Avnet were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 442.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVT opened at $51.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.27. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Avnet had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 37.39%.

AVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Avnet from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America cut Avnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

