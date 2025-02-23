State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 62.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,335 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 23,050.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $21.75 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.96 and a 52-week high of $47.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average of $29.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.82.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.58.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

