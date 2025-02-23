State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,628 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,414 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.19% of Brookline Bancorp worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 269,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 22,594 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 276,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 255,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,133,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,974,000 after purchasing an additional 224,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.27. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $13.15.

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 5.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.13%.

BRKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Brookline Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

