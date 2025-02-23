State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 16,956 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 29.3% during the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 30,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 50.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 434,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,525,000 after buying an additional 146,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 96.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 81,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,486,000 after buying an additional 40,085 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGO. StockNews.com raised Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $89.83 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $72.57 and a 52 week high of $96.60. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.63%.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

