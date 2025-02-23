State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,019 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,519,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,871,000 after purchasing an additional 19,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,108,000 after purchasing an additional 99,470 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 24.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,363,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,122,000 after purchasing an additional 269,074 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 40.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,223,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,637,000 after purchasing an additional 352,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 5.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,026,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,506,000 after acquiring an additional 53,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CORT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $78.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.25.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $63.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.70. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.13 and its 200 day moving average is $50.57.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $130,812.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $1,007,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,174.02. This represents a 18.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,600 shares of company stock worth $1,399,576. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

